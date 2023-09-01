Mo. Dept. of Conservation’s Day on the River set for Sept. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Day on the River is set for September 16 at Riverfront Park.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and showcases the Mississippi River.

According to the MDC, all ages and groups are welcome to the free event. No registration is required.

MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce said Day on the River is a “prime opportunity” to learn about the Mississippi River.

“Families can enjoy boat rides guided by MDC staff, practice casting a fishing pole, and see fish right out of the big river,” Pierce said in the release.

There will also be informational booths, live aquatic animal displays and kids crafts.

“The Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands are a huge part of Cape Girardeau heritage and they’re important habitat for wildlife,” Pierce added. “This makes for excellent recreational, hunting, and fishing opportunities. We hope lots of people will join us for this unique event to find out what the river has to offer.”

Organizers say boat rides on the river will be on a first come, first served basis, so they recommend arriving early.

