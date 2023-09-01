McCracken Co. EMA to test outdoor warning sirens Saturday

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management will test the outdoor warning siren system on Saturday, September 2.

According to a release from the EMA, the test is scheduled for 1 p.m.

They said outdoor warning sirens are designed to be heard and alert people outside to go indoors and get weather updates from area media.

Outdoor sirens can be heard for about 1 mile in each direction. However, rain, wind, hail and other factors may affect your ability to hear them.

