Marion PD’s Spooktacular event returns for 7th year

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department’s Spooktacular returns for its seventh year.

The Halloween event will be at Mtn. Dew Park in “Thrillville” on Saturday, October 28 from 5-8 p.m.

In the case of rain, it will be rescheduled for Sunday.

The event will feature trunks, treats, candy and more.

