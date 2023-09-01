Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

KYTC gives update on work to restore traffic signals in downtown Mayfield

According to KYTC, many of the intersections have been all-way stops since the traffic signal...
According to KYTC, many of the intersections have been all-way stops since the traffic signal control systems and supports were destroyed by the December 2021 tornado.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Work to rebuild and restore traffic signals throughout downtown Mayfield continues.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Friday, September 1, work at the U.S. 45/North 7th Street intersection with West North Street just north of the court square is nearly finished. This intersection along the northbound one-way section of U.S. 45 about a block north of KY 80/Broadway is expected to reopen during the day on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

They say the contract plans to close the intersection of KY 80/Broadway and KY 121-Business/6th Street on Wednesday. This is the northeast corner of the court square.

The closure is expected to last about 2-3 weeks. During that time, passenger vehicles should self-detour via side streets and commercial trucks should use an approved state route based on their weight classification.

According to KYTC, many of the intersections have been all-way stops since the traffic signal control systems and supports were destroyed by the December 2021 tornado.

They say electrical crews will also be restoring high-mast lighting at several Interstate 69 interchanges across the region where poles were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

Work at the U.S. 45/KY 80 intersection at the southwest edge of Mayfield, the I-69/KY 348 Benton Exit 42 Interchange, and the I-69/KY 91 Princeton Exit 79 Interchange will be off along right-of-way and should create minimal traffic disruptions.

KYTC engineers say most of the electrical work was expected to start during the 2022 construction season. However, it was delayed by supply-line material shortages.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
The accident happened as the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
One man killed, two people injured in Ripley County vehicle crash
The suspect was arrested after an investigation revealed that he stabbed a 33-year-old Kennett...
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Kennett
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant

Latest News

The director of the Poplar Bluff VA said the changes reflect the hours of greatest demand.
John J. Pershing VA announces hour changes to urgent care facility in Poplar Bluff
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Two highways remain closed due to infrastructure damage from flash flooding in July.
Update on Ky. highway closures due to July flash flooding damage
Eric Ellington, 21, of Paducah, is wanted on multiple charges.
Paducah man wanted on multiple charges