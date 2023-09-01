KYTC gives update on work to restore traffic signals in downtown Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Work to rebuild and restore traffic signals throughout downtown Mayfield continues.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Friday, September 1, work at the U.S. 45/North 7th Street intersection with West North Street just north of the court square is nearly finished. This intersection along the northbound one-way section of U.S. 45 about a block north of KY 80/Broadway is expected to reopen during the day on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

They say the contract plans to close the intersection of KY 80/Broadway and KY 121-Business/6th Street on Wednesday. This is the northeast corner of the court square.

The closure is expected to last about 2-3 weeks. During that time, passenger vehicles should self-detour via side streets and commercial trucks should use an approved state route based on their weight classification.

According to KYTC, many of the intersections have been all-way stops since the traffic signal control systems and supports were destroyed by the December 2021 tornado.

They say electrical crews will also be restoring high-mast lighting at several Interstate 69 interchanges across the region where poles were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

Work at the U.S. 45/KY 80 intersection at the southwest edge of Mayfield, the I-69/KY 348 Benton Exit 42 Interchange, and the I-69/KY 91 Princeton Exit 79 Interchange will be off along right-of-way and should create minimal traffic disruptions.

KYTC engineers say most of the electrical work was expected to start during the 2022 construction season. However, it was delayed by supply-line material shortages.

