Josh Peck to speak at SIUC Family Weekend

Star from “Drake and Josh” and “Oppenheimer” to speak at Southern Illinois University...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Star from “Drake and Josh” and “Oppenheimer” to speak at Southern Illinois University Carbondale Family Weekend.

Josh Peck will speak in the Student Center Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.

He’s also appeared in “Locating Silver Lake,” Netflix’s “Take The 10,” Fox’s “Grandfathered,” “Danny Collins,” “Oppenheimer” and more.

According to SIU, a meet and greet will follow for a limited number of attendees who will be selected from the audience.

SIUC Family Weekend will be September 28 through October 1 and will also feature an outdoor movie, a craft fair, tailgating and more.

“Family Weekend is the perfect time to celebrate all of Saluki Nation,” Sean Cooney, assistant director of student engagement and programming, said in a news release. “Various departments across campus have ensured that there will be fun activities and events all weekend ranging from outdoor happenings to free movies and of course, the family tailgate and football game versus Missouri State. All of campus is looking forward to welcoming everyone back for another wonderful celebration of our Saluki families!”

Some activities on Friday will include:

  • Craft fair
  • Free bowling and billiards
  • Moonlit campfire dinner and paddling on Giant City Road
  • Mountain Film on Tour
  • Watch “The Super Mario Brothers” on the lawn of Shryock Auditorium

On Saturday:

  • Rocky Legends 5K and 10K
  • Inter-Greek Council Greek Sing
  • Family Weekend Tailgate on Saluki Row

Everyone is invited to the Saluki Family Association Brunch on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Alumni Plaza behind Woody Hall. Pre-registration is required.

University leaders say the Family Weekend schedule will continue to evolve. You can find a complete schedule of events and registration details online.

