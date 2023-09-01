John J. Pershing VA announces hour changes to urgent care facility in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to the urgent care facility at the Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center.
Starting September 24, the clinic will only be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’ll also be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekends.
The facility was previously open 24 hours. The director of the Poplar Bluff VA said the changes reflect the hours of greatest demand.
Officials say veterans who have a medical emergency should get care from the nearest emergency room or call 911.
The VA provided a list of local emergency room facilities:
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, 3100 Oak Grove Rd., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
- Southeast Health Ctr-Stoddard County, 1200 N One Mile Rd., Dexter, MO 63841
- Piggott Community Hospital, 1206 Gordon Duckworth Dr., Piggott, AR 72454
VA leader say another option is VA’s new service, VA Health Connect. This service allows veterans to speak to a registered nurse to have symptoms evaluated to determine the best course of treatment. The number for VA Health Connect is 833-381-1943.
