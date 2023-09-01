John J. Pershing VA announces hour changes to urgent care facility in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to the urgent care facility at the Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center.

Starting September 24, the clinic will only be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’ll also be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekends.

The facility was previously open 24 hours. The director of the Poplar Bluff VA said the changes reflect the hours of greatest demand.

Officials say veterans who have a medical emergency should get care from the nearest emergency room or call 911.

The VA provided a list of local emergency room facilities:

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, 3100 Oak Grove Rd., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Southeast Health Ctr-Stoddard County, 1200 N One Mile Rd., Dexter, MO 63841

Piggott Community Hospital, 1206 Gordon Duckworth Dr., Piggott, AR 72454

VA leader say another option is VA’s new service, VA Health Connect. This service allows veterans to speak to a registered nurse to have symptoms evaluated to determine the best course of treatment. The number for VA Health Connect is 833-381-1943.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.