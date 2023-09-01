Heartland Votes
‘How Gun Violence Affects Everyone’ panel to be held in Carbondale

A panel discussion on “How Gun Violence Affects Everyone” will feature some community leaders in southern Illinois.(KWQC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A panel of community leaders will answer questions on “How Gun Violence Affects Everyone.”

According to a release from Southern Illinois Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, the panel discussion will be on September 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.

The public is encouraged to attend and submit questions for the panel.

Panel participants include:

  • Dan Selock: MS, LCPC, LSOE, LSOTP
  • Rev. Joseph A. Brown, SJ; Ph. D
  • Joseph A. Cervantez - Jackson County state’s attorney
  • Carolin Harvey - Carbondale mayor
  • Ginger Rye - Carbondale city council member

Sheila Simon, assistant professor of law at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, will moderate the discussion.

They say the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office will provide free gun locks at this event.

