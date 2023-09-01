‘How Gun Violence Affects Everyone’ panel to be held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A panel of community leaders will answer questions on “How Gun Violence Affects Everyone.”

According to a release from Southern Illinois Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, the panel discussion will be on September 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.

The public is encouraged to attend and submit questions for the panel.

Panel participants include:

Dan Selock: MS, LCPC, LSOE, LSOTP

Rev. Joseph A. Brown, SJ; Ph. D

Joseph A. Cervantez - Jackson County state’s attorney

Carolin Harvey - Carbondale mayor

Ginger Rye - Carbondale city council member

Sheila Simon, assistant professor of law at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, will moderate the discussion.

They say the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office will provide free gun locks at this event.

