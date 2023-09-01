Heartland Votes
House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. at 5027 Wilson Pike on Friday. They arrived to find the home destroyed with heavy smoke and flames still coming from the structure.

The Arrington fire chief confirms that a 70-year-old woman died when the home exploded. Two nearby homes also sustained damage.

The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.

