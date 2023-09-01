Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found with minor injuries in a cornfield

The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan says one of her horses may have been swept up in last week’s tornado. (Source: WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan said one of her horses may have been swept up in a tornado last week.

Lisa Luton-Hodges’ house and training center sit on the same piece of land in Williamston. It was one of the hardest hit areas from last week’s EF-2 tornado. The hay barn took the brunt of the damage, but two of her horses were also injured.

“We’ve never had a storm come that close to us. We’ve had a few tornados come nearby, but never this close,” Luton-Hodges said. “I guess they said this was a pretty severe tornado, especially when it hit our area.”

Of three horses in the hay barn, she said only one was accounted for after the tornado passed. She said they searched the pastures that night and couldn’t find them.

“In the morning, we found one of them was trapped in the lean-to over there that fell down,” Luton-Hodges explained.

She said the other horse had somehow gotten into a cornfield about three-quarters of a mile away.

While Luton-Hodges doesn’t know how the horse got there, she suspects it could have possibly been picked up in the tornado.

She said those horses suffered minor injuries and are recovering well.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
The accident happened as the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
One man killed, two people injured in Ripley County vehicle crash
The suspect was arrested after an investigation revealed that he stabbed a 33-year-old Kennett...
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Kennett
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant

Latest News

A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and...
Stoddard Co. deputy fired, supervising corporal demoted in connection with shooting of dog
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
Federal student loan interest has started accruing again. Here’s what you need to know
The director of the Poplar Bluff VA said the changes reflect the hours of greatest demand.
John J. Pershing VA announces hour changes to urgent care facility in Poplar Bluff