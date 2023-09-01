Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career

Amy Denney surprised Mikellie Grant in her classroom. (Source: KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A first-year teacher in Iowa was reunited Thursday with her hero who inspired her to become a teacher.

This is Mikellie Grant’s first year teaching eighth-grade history at West Middle School in Sioux City. She’s in the same district as her elementary school principal, the woman she says changed her life.

Grant and her family moved to Sioux City from Seattle, Washington, when she was in fourth grade. The move was hard on Grant and affected her time at school until she met Amy Denney.

“She was a constant safe place for me to be, and that became my lifeline. That’s what got me to go to school and to keep going,” Grant said. “As I got older and reflected on that, I was thinking of the difference one adult can have and the impact that one adult can have on a kid. I wanted to do that.”

Her story came full circle Thursday when Denney surprised Grant in her classroom.

“It’s so cool that I get to have this experience because so many people don’t. And to know that there are people that understand and that can be supportive is very helpful because this job is no joke. It’s tough,” Grant said.

They spent time after the surprise catching up and talking about Grant’s first year as a teacher.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
The accident happened as the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
One man killed, two people injured in Ripley County vehicle crash
The suspect was arrested after an investigation revealed that he stabbed a 33-year-old Kennett...
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Kennett
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant

Latest News

FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair...
More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls
FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch,...
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi