First Alert: One more nice day before heat, humidity returns

(KFVS) - The work week is finishing out with one more mild day before heat and humidity returns over the weekend.

Patchy dense fog is likely this morning, especially around rivers and lakes.

This afternoon is looking sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight will be dry and pleasant, but some clouds will start to move in later.

Southerly winds will bring in warmer and much more humid conditions over the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with dew points surging back to around 70.

Next week is shaping up to be seasonably hot and humid, with chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms about mid-week.

Labor Day will be partly cloudy, with only a small chance of a shower or storm.

Afternoon highs will be near 90°.

Storm chances increase a little more for Tuesday and Wednesday.

