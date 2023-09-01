First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

We’re going to finish out the work week with one more mild day before heat and humidity return over the weekend. Patchy fog is likely this morning, especially around rivers and lakes….otherwise we’ll be sunny and just a bit warmer this afternoon with highs of about 82 to 87. This evening will be dry and pleasant but some clouds will move in later tonight. Over the weekend a developing upper ridge combined with southerly surface winds will make for warmer and much more humid conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with dew points surging back to around 70!

Next week is shaping up to be seasonably hot and humid, with a low-level chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms about mid-week. No major weather systems appear headed our way, but a pattern shift later in the week may cool it down a few degrees by Thursday and Friday. Otherwise Labor Day Monday will be partly cloudy, with only a small chance of a shower or storm and afternoon highs near 90°. Storm chances increase a little more for Tuesday and Wednesday.

