Driver killed after truck hits multiple trees

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Ste. Genevieve man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night, August 31.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway O in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Justin T. Lea was traveling south on Highway O when his pickup truck went off the left side of the road and hit multiple trees.

Lea died at the scene.

MSHP said Lea was not wearing a seat belt.

