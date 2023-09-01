Heartland Votes
Driver killed after truck hits multiple trees

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Ste. Genevieve man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night, August 31.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway O in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Justin T. Lea was traveling south on Highway O when his pickup truck went off the left side of the road and hit multiple trees.

Lea died at the scene.

MSHP said Lea was not wearing a seat belt.

