Documents from 1928 Charlie Birger trial found in Benton, Ill.

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Cleaning out old filing cabinets led to new information on a famous figure in Franklin County Illinois.

“Wow, we’ve really uncovered something here because this is really a big part of our history,” Franklin County Circuit Clerk Jim Muir said.

Charlie Birger is a name that might ring a bell, he’s the last man publicly hanged in the state of Illinois. Now, almost 100 years later, documents uncovered in Benton show the paper trail that led to his death.

”What we have here is different documents that were filed on behalf of Charlie Birger,” Muir said.

Muir called the documents a gold mine. They found the papers while cleaning out old filing cabinets in an effort to get all old court documents digitized. What they found was motions filed on behalf of bootlegger and gangster Charlie Birger 95 years ago.

”Trying to get a stay of execution, trying to get him declared insane, one motion by his brother trying to take guardianship because he’s insane,” Muir said.

These files haven’t been touched since 1928 and in Benton they’re still a really big deal.

”The legend and lore of Charlie Birger is still quite alive in Franklin County,” Muir said.

”Franklin County has produced smarter and greater men, what is the attraction? It’s the unanswerable question,” Bob Rea said.

Rea heads up the Franklin County Historic Preservation Society. He explained why Charlie Birger remains such an important figure.

”He annihilated the biggest resurgence of the KKK since the civil war,” Rea said. “And then he went on and of course was a bootlegger and a gangster and killed at least a dozen men documented and deserved to die.”

And he did. Birger was the last man publicly hanged on the Benton town square.

”Had a crowd of 5,000 people to witness the hanging,” Rea said.

You can go to see the exact spot where he was killed. It used to be the jail, but is now a museum. Inside you can find Birger’s jail cell, his handcuffs and even the original gallows used all those years ago.

”Countless artifacts from his past,” Rea said

.As for Muir, he’s riding the high of finding this treasure.

”I said it’s a historical gold mine I believe,” Muir said. “It’s kinda like hitting the lotto, it’s gotta be the same type of feeling.”

The final resting place of the documents will most likely be in the Franklin County Courthouse. There’s a display case with a few other Birger artifacts, and Muir and Rea agree they would be best kept there.

