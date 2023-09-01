Chaffee football player air lifted after injury in 2nd quarter

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There were some tense moments on the football field in Charleston Thursday night, August 31, after a freshman player for Chaffee was injured.

The game was halted and things were quiet for some time as calls were made to bring in a helicopter to airlift the player to a hospital.

Heartland Sports Jess Todd was there as the player was loaded onto the helicopter.

A good sign was the player raising his hand and giving a thumbs up to tell his teammates and the crowd that he was okay.

The helicopter flew the freshman to a hospital in St. Louis .

We’re told the injury was not life threatening and he should be all right.

There were many social media posts about what happened, so this is good news to report to everyone who was concerned about the young man.

The Chaffee Red Devils went on to win the game against the Charleston Blue Jays 14 to 12.

