Caruthersville School District #18 closed Friday

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Illness forces a Heartland school district to call off classes Friday, September 1.

According to school leaders, schools in Caruthersville District 18 are closed because of the number of sick staff members in the district.

They say it’s strictly a staff issue and not students.

Extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled .

This means the Tigers football game at Park Hills, Missouri will be played Friday night.

