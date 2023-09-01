Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Caruthersville School District #18 closed Friday

Illness forces a Heartland School district to call off classes Friday, Sept. 1.
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Illness forces a Heartland school district to call off classes Friday, September 1.

According to school leaders, schools in Caruthersville District 18 are closed because of the number of sick staff members in the district.

They say it’s strictly a staff issue and not students.

Extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled .

This means the Tigers football game at Park Hills, Missouri will be played Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
The suspect was arrested after an investigation revealed that he stabbed a 33-year-old Kennett...
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Kennett
Brent Long in a Triton boat on Lay Lake in Columbiana Ala. on Saturday, February 24, 2007...
Bass Pro Shops announces its moving operations of boat plant in Midway, Ark., to neighboring plant
The Fredericktown Police Department reports a teenage girl who was missing for over two weeks...
Missing teen found safe after two-week search

Latest News

Cars driving down highway near south Brunswick Avenue and by James River Freeway on 65.
Missouri Highway Patrol hopes to decrease Labor Day Weekend crashes compared to 2022
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile
The accident happened as the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
One man killed, two people injured in Ripley County vehicle crash
A crash in Butler County leaves 3 dead including a juvenile, while another juvenile is in the...
Crash kills 3, injures 1 in Butler County