Ashcroft: ‘We haven’t considered’ Trump’s disqualification from 2024 ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Though Missouri’s 2024 primary election is still 11 months away and the names that will appear on the ballot are still in question, several secretaries of state are reviewing former Presiden Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the ballot.

The consideration stems from the third clause in the 14th Amendment, which bars from office anyone who once took an oath to uphold the Constitution but then “engaged” in “insurrection or rebellion” against it.

“We haven’t considered barring any candidate that’s talking about running for those purposes,” said Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running for governor in 2024. “I’m not aware of any court of competence that has made a judicial determination on that – clearly none with authority over my office.”

Trump is facing two indictments on state charges (New York and Georgia) and two indictments on federal charges, amounting to a combined 91 felony counts.

In addition to those indictments, Trump was also found civilly liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Ashcroft’s mention of a “judicial determination” indicates that if Trump had been indicted and found guilty of insurrection, his eligibility would more likely dissolve, but Ashcroft added that his office wouldn’t have the authority to disqualify a candidate.

“State law does provide for the candidate filing and whether or not they’ve gotten the party’s permission, that sort of thing,” Ashcroft said. “But with regard to the 14th Amendment, no, that is not my responsibility.”

Ashcroft said his priority is to administer the the 2024 races with transparency, and said even if his campaign is unsuccessful, even if voters flip government control to another party, the results will be the law.

“When the results are done, there will be credibility, so we can trust the outcome,” Ashcroft said. “And that’s regardless of who’s running it, regardless of the race.”

The Department of Justice special counsel who brought the indictments against Trump did not include the specific charge of insurrection, but that process is to determine whether to criminally charge a defendant, not whether he’s qualified to go on a state’s ballot.

