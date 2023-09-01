Annual PaDucky Derby fundraiser for Merryman House kicks off Sept. 1

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An annual fundraiser for the Merryman House is now underway!

The 9th Annual PaDucky Derby kicked off Friday, September 1.

For nearly two months community members can “adopt” ducks for their chance to win and to support the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center.

Ducks can be adopted for $5 each in person at Banterra Bank locations in Paducah, at adoption booths or online. Adopters must be 18 or older.

A total of 20,000 rubber ducks will then race across Bob Noble Park’s Montgomery Lake in Paducah at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

The three fastest lucky ducks will win their adopters cash prizes up to $2,500.

Adopters do not have to be present to win.

Last year’s derby raised a record-setting $130,000 for the center, which helps survivors of domestic violence in the Purchase Region in western Kentucky.

According to organizers, Merryman House serves nearly 1,000 victims per year through three outreach offices located in McCracken, Marshall and Calloway Counties.

