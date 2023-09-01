AAA expects to see rise in Labor Day travel

Heartland Votes
AAA expects an increase in over-all Labor Day travel compared to last year.
By Madison Steward
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Labor Day weekend means more people traveling here in the Heartland, as well as all over the country.

AAA expects an increase in over-all Labor Day travel compared to last year. AAA spokesperson, Nick Chabarria, has some tips for those planning to take a trip this Holiday weekend.

“No matter where you’re headed this weekend, expect it to be a little busy on the roads,” said Chabarria.

Chabarria said planning for that extra traffic is essential.

“Make sure to leave plenty of time to get to where you are going safely, anticipate that there’s going to be more traffic so you don’t have to rush when you are on the road,” said Chabarria.

He also said that you’ll also want to make sure your vehicle is road-trip ready.

“You can easily check your tire pressure at home, you can check to make sure your battery connections are clean and there’s no erosion around it, you can make sure your fluids are topped off and all your belts and hoses are in good working order,” said Chabarria.

If your holiday plans involve you catching a flight, TSA projects Friday, September 1 will be the busiest day at our nation’s airports.

The Labor Day Holiday weekend caps a record-breaking summer travel season. U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, said it will be the busiest one yet.

“TSA reports is the busiest summer travel period on record, the most air travel passengers that have been screened by TSA in American history,” said Buttigieg.

Back on the road, Chabarria said gas prices should not be an issue if you’re staying close to home.

“The good news is that Missouri drivers pay the 7th cheapest state wide gas price in the country,” said Chabarria.

No matter where you’re headed, the goal is to get there safely.

“Make sure you have your full attention on the road and your hands on the wheel, also if you are planning to indulge in some drinks this weekend, make sure to have a sober driver,” said Chabarria.

