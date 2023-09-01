2 Cairo, Ill. men arrested on various drug charges after Paducah traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were arrested on various drug charges after a traffic stop in western Kentucky.

Lenard Duncan, 39, of Cairo, was arrested on charges of importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives, trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense/carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense/cocaine, four grams or more), first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (first offense/methamphetamine, less than two grams) and trafficking in marijuana (first offense, less than 8 ounces).

Deionte Posey, 28, of Cairo, was arrested on charges of importing carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense/carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and possession of marijuana.

From left: Lenard Duncan, 39, and Deionte Posey, 28, both of Cairo, were arrested on variou drug charges after a traffic stop in Paducah, Kentucky. (Paducah Police Department)

According to the Paducah Police Department, on Thursday, August 31 around 4:50 p.m., detectives with their drug unit received information that Duncan would be on Starke Avenue to sell fentanyl pills. When officers approached the vehicle, they say he handed them a baggie full of fentanyl pills.

Police say Duncan transported the pills across state lines to sell them.

While searching the vehicle, detectives found an additional bag that contained cocaine, ecstasy and suboxone pills, along with a large amount of marijuana. Detectives also found $439 in cash that is believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

During the investigation, detectives learned Posey was aware Duncan intended to bring the pills from Cairo to Paducah to sell them. They say he was also in possession of marijuana at the time of his arrest.

Both men were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.