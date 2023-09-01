101st Du Quoin State Fair wraps up its final weekend

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The 101st Du Quoin State Fair is wrapping up its final weekend.

Fair Manager Josh Gross said every day the fair has gone on, more and more people are coming out to the grounds. He said he expects that to continue throughout the long weekend.

He expects Friday night to be the biggest of the fair so far. Dustin Lynch will be hitting the stage and they’ve sold more than 2,000 tickets.

On Saturday night, Flo Rida is the headliner and the fair will Git-R-Done on Monday with Larry the Cable Guy.

Gross said he’s heard positive feedback about the 2023 fair.

“I hope we get a lot of people out. The fair, we’ve tried to do a really good job of providing something for everybody this year and I think in spite of the hot weather when we started, I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot of that. So just welcome everybody to the fair,” said Gross.

Gross asked concert-goers for Dustin Lynch and Saturday’s Flo Rida shows to buy tickets online before coming to the fair.

Once again, the fair wraps up on Monday night, so be sure to come out and enjoy the final days of the fair.

A full list of events happening over the weekend can be found here.

