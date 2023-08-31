Heartland Votes
A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland

FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland, area with 38 passengers aboard around 3:30 a.m.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVAGE, Md. (AP) — One person died and 18 others were injured in a wrong-way crash involving a Greyhound passenger bus on a Maryland highway, police said.

The driver of an SUV died early Thursday when the vehicle, which was driving on the wrong side of the highway, hit the bus, according to police. The crash injured the bus driver and 17 bus passengers.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage area with 38 passengers aboard around 3:30 a.m. when it collided with a Buick Enclave that was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes, Howard County police said in a news release. Savage is 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) southwest of Baltimore.

The man who was driving the Buick died at the scene. The bus driver and injured passengers were taken to area hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Police expect to release the man’s name later Thursday after his next of kin has been notified, department spokesperson Lori Boone said in an email.

Boone said police did not have details of the bus’s itinerary.

