United Way of Southeast Missouri announces two new programs at Campaign kickoff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - United Way of Southeast Missouri is putting its financial weight behind two programs it says can save lives.

During the United Way Campaign kickoff on August 31, Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton announced their support of 211 and 988.

211 is a number for help with basic human needs, and 988 is a suicide prevention helpline.

Shelton said the United Way will take $5M from a state fund to make sure those programs stay financially supported into the future.

“Unite with us to help us help everyone ‘cause that’s what United Ways do; we connect,” said Shelton. “We connect people in need with the resources they need.”

For more information on the new programs, you can visit their website.

