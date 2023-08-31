Traffic Alert: Crash in Livingston County blocking KY 137/River Road

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a crash is blocking KY 137/River Road near mile marker 12.

According to KYTC, a truck carrying asphalt crashed and overturned. Crews are currently working to clean up the debris.

The crash is between KY 1436/Pisgah Road and the KY 133/Lola Road intersection at Berrys Ferry Landing.

The roadway will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

