Traffic Alert: Crash in Livingston County blocking KY 137/River Road
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a crash is blocking KY 137/River Road near mile marker 12.
According to KYTC, a truck carrying asphalt crashed and overturned. Crews are currently working to clean up the debris.
The crash is between KY 1436/Pisgah Road and the KY 133/Lola Road intersection at Berrys Ferry Landing.
The roadway will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.
