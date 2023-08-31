Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people are dead, including one juvenile, and another juvenile was injured after a crash in Butler County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened on August 31 around 8:25 a.m.

The crash occurred as the vehicle was going northbound on County Road 470, four miles west of Poplar Bluff. The vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.

The driver was 43-year-old Patricia McIntosh of Poplar Bluff, and the occupants consisted of 25-year-old Lacy Gilbertsen, a 7-year-old male and a 2-year-old male. McIntosh, Gilbertsen and the 7-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County EMS Director David Ross at 8:28 a.m.

The 2-year-old was flown to Cardinal Glennon in St. Louis after receiving moderate injuries. No one was wearing a safety device in the accident.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.