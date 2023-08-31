Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people are dead, including one juvenile, and another juvenile was injured after a crash in Butler County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened on August 31 around 8:25 a.m.

The crash occurred as the vehicle was going northbound on County Road 470, four miles west of Poplar Bluff. The vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.

The driver was 43-year-old Patricia McIntosh of Poplar Bluff, and the occupants consisted of 25-year-old Lacy Gilbertsen, a 7-year-old male and a 2-year-old male. McIntosh, Gilbertsen and the 7-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County EMS Director David Ross at 8:28 a.m.

The 2-year-old was flown to Cardinal Glennon in St. Louis after receiving moderate injuries. No one was wearing a safety device in the accident.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
The Fredericktown Police Department reports a teenage girl who was missing for over two weeks...
Missing teen found safe after two-week search

Latest News

Today, the 100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relied Fund was dedicated to a...
100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relied Fund dedicated to Mayfield Family
The victim told police at about 9 a.m. an unidentified man approached him near Maple and Ranney...
Cape Girardeau police investigating reported robbery
Cape Girardeau County deputies say this dog was found chained to a tree off the interstate near...
Dog found chained to tree off interstate near Oak Ridge
Police in Cape Girardeau investigate a reported robbery. The victim says it happened Wednesday...
Robbery investigation in Cape Girardeau