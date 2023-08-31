Heartland Votes
SIU’s ‘Journey to the Eclipse’ talk on Friday on 2017 event

The next “Journey to the Eclipse” talk is set for 3 p.m. on Friday, September 1.
The next "Journey to the Eclipse" talk is set for 3 p.m. on Friday, September 1.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The next “Journey to the Eclipse” talk is set for 3 p.m. on Friday, September 1.

According to a release from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, the free event will be in the Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library. It will focus on “2:38: A Glimpse into the Eclipse.”

The presentation includes a student-made video showing the lead up to the 2017 total solar eclipse at SIU and the events that took place during the 2 minute and 38 seconds of totality.

A discussion led by faculty members about what to expect on April 8, 2024 will follow.

This talk is part of a series on the upcoming total solar eclipse.

“This Friday will be a great chance for students and faculty and staff who were not in the area in 2017 to get a feel for what they can expect with the total solar eclipse in April,” Cori Brevik, assistant professor of practice in the School of Physics and Applied Physics and one of the series organizers said in a release.

Future presentations are set for 3 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the Guyon Auditorium. A bonus event is set for Oct. 13 and will focus on a partial solar eclipse set for that month.

For more information on the 2024 total solar eclipse, visit eclipse.siu.edu.

