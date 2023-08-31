Heartland Votes
SIU Air Force to commemorate 9/11 with stair climb

The 9/11 Saluki Stair Climb Tribute involves a simulated 110-floor stair climb, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center twin towers that were destroyed that day.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Air Force ROTC detachment will pay tribute to the victims of 9/11 with a stair climb.

The event will be on Monday, September 11 at Saluki Stadium. Organizers are opening the free event to southern Illinois first responders, veterans and the community.

You can click here to register.

In case of inclement weather, it will be moved indoors to the Banterra Center.

Participants should arrive at 5:45 a.m. and the event will start at 6 a.m. with remarks from Lt. Col. Jessica Dwyer, Air Force ROTC detachment 205 commander.

According to a release from SIUC, the 9/11 Saluki Stair Climb Tribute involves a simulated 110-floor stair climb, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center twin towers that were destroyed that day.

Organizers say the first 100 participants to complete the challenge will get a free t-shirt. Winston’s Bagels and Cold Blooded Coffee will also be on site.

