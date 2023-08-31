School installing in-classroom “safe rooms”

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas school district is installing a new layer of protection for students in its classrooms.

In May, the Lawrence County School District announced its plans to install the safe rooms in elementary and middle school classrooms.

Throughout the latter part of August, the district worked on installing them.

“The shipment came in of the metal last Friday, and they installed them in our classrooms. They’ll come back after Labor Day to do the north and south wing of the elementary, then when the materials come in, we’ll do the middle school,” Superintendent Terry Belcher explained.

The rooms provide a shield for students in an emergency.

“They are for tornado-safe shelter and an intruder. You can lock the door, and they’re bulletproof. It’s just another safety measure for our children,” Belcher added.

Belcher said while the rooms are excellent precautionary measures, he’s hoping the district never has to use them.

