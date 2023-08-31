Recognizing the unseen during International Overdose Awareness Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An overdose can affect anyone at any time and people across the world are trying to end the stigma surrounding drug related death on August 31, also known as International Overdose Awareness Day.

More than 104,000 people in the United States died from overdoses in 2021. And this year, the initiative focuses on acknowledging everyone who can bear the weight of an overdose.

They’re calling it ‘Recognizing the Unseen’. And at an event in Anna, Illinois, first responders, emergency room doctors, and family members of addicts spoke about their individual experiences.

Balloons were let go in memory of those who have died from an overdose, by people who have witnessed it firsthand.

Ricky Mitchell spent years working in an emergency room. He said when someone who’s overdosed comes in, even doctors struggle to understand.

“Why is this person lifeless,” Mitchell said. “This person isn’t ill, this is not a heart attack, this is not a stroke, there’s no injury here.”

Overdoses have become increasingly common and can stem from addiction to prescription pills, synthetic opioids, or laced drugs. And those issues can affect anyone.

“The look on family members faces, look back to hearing their cries, I remember hearing their pleads,” Mitchell said. “Those are hard things to forget.”

“He says there are times when he felt like overdoses were happening on a weekly occurrence,” Serena Smith read.

Smith is reading testimony from retired Union County Narcotics detective Asa Busby. Busby said in his 27 years on the job, overdose calls will always stick with him.

“You never know what the situation is going to be upon arrival,” Busby wrote. “Witnessed many people, laying lifeless, unconscious, turning colors, and helpless.”

“My family has personally been affected by overdose this past year,” Alison Brown said.

Brown shared her personal connection and read a poem about how the loved ones are affected.

“I did not, can’t cure it, it’s not mine to control, it’s up to my addict to save their own soul,” Brown said.

“This doesn’t just affect the person whose no longer with us, but their family, their friends, their coworkers, teammates, teachers,” Mitchell said.

Busby also said he thinks Narcan should be in everyone’s first aid kit.

