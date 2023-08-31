Heartland Votes
Quiet and cooler today, heat returns this weekend

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/31.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, another round of gorgeous weather across the Heartland! Take advantage of it while it lasts because the heat and humidity will gradually work its way back into the area for the weekend. Today, mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and a calm breeze from the northeast. Tonight, clear and cooler conditions as the temperatures drop to the upper 50s overnight into Friday morning.

Sunny skies are not going anywhere anytime soon but afternoon temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s Friday through the rest of the weekend. For Labor Day, any outdoor plans should be good to go! Tracking the chance for some scattered showers by Tuesday.

