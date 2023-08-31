Heartland Votes
Police advise public to be on the lookout for wanted man

Michael Hatley - Blytheville Police Department
(Source: Blytheville Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials out of one Mississippi County town are asking people to be on the lookout for a wanted man.

The Blytheville Police Department is searching for Michael Hatley.

Hatley is wanted after failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say if you know of Hatley’s whereabouts or have any information, you are urged to call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.

