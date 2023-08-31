Heartland Votes
PHOTOS: Blue supermoon in the Heartland

The super blue moon through a telescope from Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday night, Aug. 30.
The super blue moon through a telescope from Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday night, Aug. 30.(Alexa Robbins/Burst)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Viewers shared their photos of the blue supermoon with us.

The supermoon was the closest to Earth on Wednesday, August 30. It was also the second supermoon of the month, making it a super blue moon.

“About 25% of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3% of full moons are blue moons,” according to NASA.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037.

Caption

You can send us your photos and videos to Burst here.

