PHOTOS: Blue supermoon in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Viewers shared their photos of the blue supermoon with us.

The supermoon was the closest to Earth on Wednesday, August 30. It was also the second supermoon of the month, making it a super blue moon.

“About 25% of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3% of full moons are blue moons,” according to NASA.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037.

