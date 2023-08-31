New Day Recovery Center to help those struggling with addiction in Caruthersville, Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland church hopes to change lives with its new recovery center in Caruthersville, Missouri.

New Day Recovery Center is a brand new facility operated by the Divine Holiness Church.

“It’ll give them a place where people care, and not only that, but where they can learn about their own addictions and grow from there,” said Church Administrative Director Deborah Jones.

Church leaders said the facility will serve local men struggling with addiction starting next month.

Pastor Jamie Jones added that the center will provide much more than just housing.

“We are going to be offering job readiness, work skills--every person that arrives here without a diploma will leave with a diploma,” Jamie said.

Both Deborah and Jamie Jones say they saw a need for something like this in the area.

“There’s not a lot of resources in a rural community,” Deborah said. “Not only is there a lack of jobs, it’s a lack of resources--like giving them a simple place to stay.”

And they say the end goal is to help as many people get back on their feet as possible.

“They’ll walk out of there with confidence, faith and a life-changing experience,” Jamie said.

