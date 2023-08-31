Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

New Day Recovery Center to help those struggling with addiction in Caruthersville, Mo.

New recovery center set to open in Caruthersville.
By Madison Steward
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland church hopes to change lives with its new recovery center in Caruthersville, Missouri.

New Day Recovery Center is a brand new facility operated by the Divine Holiness Church.

“It’ll give them a place where people care, and not only that, but where they can learn about their own addictions and grow from there,” said Church Administrative Director Deborah Jones.

Church leaders said the facility will serve local men struggling with addiction starting next month.

Pastor Jamie Jones added that the center will provide much more than just housing.

“We are going to be offering job readiness, work skills--every person that arrives here without a diploma will leave with a diploma,” Jamie said.

Both Deborah and Jamie Jones say they saw a need for something like this in the area.

“There’s not a lot of resources in a rural community,” Deborah said. “Not only is there a lack of jobs, it’s a lack of resources--like giving them a simple place to stay.”

And they say the end goal is to help as many people get back on their feet as possible.

“They’ll walk out of there with confidence, faith and a life-changing experience,” Jamie said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Oliver Anthony will perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo. in October.
Oliver Anthony to perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo.

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson will make three stops in southeast Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday.
Gov. Parson attends ribbon cutting in Caruthersville, Mo.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports KY 137/River Road has been reopened after a crash...
Traffic Alert: KY 137/River Road reopened after crash in Livingston Co.
Missouri’s child care industry will take a major hit next October unless big changes are made...
Missouri’s child care industry approaches ‘edge of the cliff’ amid end of ARPA funds
Two separate incidents, and two separate threats of violence, have Paducah police reiterating,...
Kentucky law aims to hold anyone making school violence threats accountable