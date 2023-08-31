Ky. Gov. Beshear awards more than $27 million to assist victims of crime

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that $27.2 million in grant funding has been awarded to assist victims of violent crime in the commonwealth.

A release shows that this year’s federal Victims of Crime Act grant funding was awarded to 114 organization s across Kentucky.

VOCA funding prioritizes services to victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence.

Funding can also serve survivors of homicide and victims of burglary, theft, drug and alcohol-related crime and elderly victims and adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse or assault.

Some of the organizations receiving funding through the grant are:

Victims of Crime Act

CASA of OHIO Valley, Inc.: $130,387 - Owensboro

Children’s Advocacy Center of Green River District: $65,086

Green River Regional Rape Victim Services: $392,713 - Owensboro

Owensboro Area Shelter & Information Services (OASIS): $384,550

ARPA Funds

Green River Regional Rape Victim Services $306,242

Owensboro Area Shelter & Information Services (OASIS) $390,933

For a full list of 2023-2024 VOCA/ARPA sub-award recipients, click here and here.

