Judge rules on case regarding eligibility status of Springfield high school football star

Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ruled against a Springfield high school student suing the Missouri High School Activities Association to restore his eligibility. The judge scheduled a September 18 hearing for more arguments.

Student-athlete Kylan Mabins transferred from Kickapoo High School to Glendale High School this summer. MSHSAA ruled him ineligible to play because it says he transferred schools for athletic reasons. Mabins’ attorney, Jay Kirksey, says that’s not true.

Wednesday, a Greene County judge heard arguments for and against a temporary restraining order allowing Mabins to play while a complete investigation is being conducted. Kirksey says evidence will prove that the student wasn’t recruited to play at a rival high school.

Glendale’s head football coach, Mike Mauk, left the position before the season started.

