Heating, air conditioning equipment distributor to expand in Graves Co. with $5.35M investment

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A national wholesale distributor of heating and air conditioning equipment plans to expand its Graves County operations for a second time.

Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Thursday, August 31, saying HVAC Distributing LLC is planning a $5.35 million investment and is expected to create 40 full-time jobs.

“Kentucky’s economy is strong, and the proof is in the companies that continue to invest and believe in what we have to offer,” Beshear said in a release. “HVAC Distributing has been part of the commonwealth’s expansive logistics and distribution sector for 10 years, and I’m excited to see them continue to grow here. I want to thank the company’s leadership for their continued investment in Graves County and look forward to their success in Hickory in the years to come.”

According to the governor’s office, HVAC Distributing’s expansion provides growth space to form the Hickory headquarters for MRCOOL as well as provide space for its recent launch, MRCOOL Franchising LLC. For this expansion, the teams plan to build out 22,000 square feet of office space at the Remington Way location in the Hickory Industrial Park.

The expansion will bring the facility’s total to 120,750 square feet and complement the 100,000-square-foot distribution site up the hill as part of the HIP campus.

The expanded operation will include two floors of office space; a large showroom; a video graphics area for marketing; a technical, customer service and warranty teams call center; and a training facility for employees, dealers and franchisees.

Founded in Hickory in 2013, HVAC Distributing is a national wholesale distributor of heating and air conditioning equipment. The next year, the MRCOOL brand came to life and MRCOOL LLC was established.

