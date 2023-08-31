Heartland woman reacts to old footage of her experience on “The Price Is Right”

Heartland Votes
Heartland woman reacts to being on the Price Is Right.
By Jeffrey Bullard and Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re familiar with daytime television, you may know the show, “The Price Is Right.”

With the recent news of long-time host Bob Barker’s death, we caught up with one Heartland woman who was actually on the show.

Pansy Glenn lives in Cape Girardeau and looks back on her experience by re-watching a Heartland News report from 1989.

She would actually win a Grand Prix from the show, but would pay a little extra for a new Pontiac Bonneville.

Glenn shares one moment with us that still makes her laugh to this day.

“They would do still shots to your face, and when they did, they did a still shot of my face and I was rolling my eyes,” Glenn laughed. “I’ll never forget that, that’s for sure.”

A prime-time tribute special for the late Bob Barker will air on the network Thursday night.

