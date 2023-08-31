Gov. Beshear: More than $1.3M awarded for development in Graves, Harrison Counties

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - More than $1.3 million in state funding was approved by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for two sites in Graves and Harrison Counties.

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office on Thursday, August 31, the money will support land and building development and encourage economic growth and quality jobs across the two sites.

“We are committed to ensuring communities throughout the commonwealth are ready, prepared and able to sustain future economic growth,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “Kentucky’s economy is only as strong as its infrastructure allows businesses to locate, expand and thrive. Having a competitive advantage in the speed-to-market and site selection process means attracting quality companies and well-paying jobs for Kentuckians. I am excited to see the future positive economic impact these sites have on their communities and look forward to what’s to come for our site and building development efforts.”

The Graves County Fiscal Court, on behalf of the Graves County Economic Development Inc., will assist in the development and construction of a speculative building in the Hickory Industrial Park. This building will provide Graves County with new business opportunities and provide the community with significant jobs and capital investment.

According to the release, the $6.7 million project was identified by an independent site selection consultant as having the potential for future investment/location of an economic development project and was approved for over $890,000 in state support.

The initiative was established in 2022, and to date, 37 site and building development projects statewide have been approved for more than $21.5 million in state funding.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.