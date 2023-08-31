Gov. Beshear announces the release of sports wagering catalog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council released a Wagering Catalog.

The Wagering Catalog includes a list of sports available for wagering in Kentucky. This initial catalog will be effective for the opening of retail sports wagering as of September 7.

The Sports Wagering Advisory Council recommended an initial catalog of sporting events for wagering in Kentucky. The catalog was approved by the KHRC Executive Director Jamie Eads.

According to a release from Gov. Beshear, to be considered for the catalog, an event must be sanctioned by a governing body. Additional sporting events can be requested by a licensee for future approval. A sport’s governing body can request that specific events be limited or excluded from wagering.

Highlights from the approved catalog include:

The National Football League

Major League Basketball

National Basketball Association

Women’s National Basketball Association

NCAA baseball, softball, basketball, football and hockey

The types of wagers offered by a licensee are defined in the sports wagering administrative regulations. They include:

Single game bets

Teaser bets

Parlays

Over-under bets

Money line bets

Pools

In-game wagering

In-play bets

Proposition bets

Straight bets

