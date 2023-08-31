‘Float to Feed Southeast Missouri’ raises $2,150 for SEMO Food Bank

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Landing raised more than $2,000 for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

According to a release from the food bank, Jeremy Bedell, owner of The Landing in Van Buren, presented a check for $2,150 to Sarah Garner, chief advancement officer of SEMO Food Bank.

The money was raised from the first-ever Float to Feed Southeast Missouri, held on July 15. The Landing donated 10 percent of all rental proceeds to the food bank.

