‘Float to Feed Southeast Missouri’ raises $2,150 for SEMO Food Bank

The Landing raised more than $2,000 for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
The Landing raised more than $2,000 for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Landing raised more than $2,000 for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

According to a release from the food bank, Jeremy Bedell, owner of The Landing in Van Buren, presented a check for $2,150 to Sarah Garner, chief advancement officer of SEMO Food Bank.

The money was raised from the first-ever Float to Feed Southeast Missouri, held on July 15. The Landing donated 10 percent of all rental proceeds to the food bank.

