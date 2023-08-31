First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Nice again today....warming trend starts this weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We’re going to finish out the work week with dry and pleasant weather before a warming trend develops over the weekend and we get back to ‘normal’ by the start of next week. For today and tonight, however, unusually mild and dry air will continue to blow in from the northeast. Today will be sunny and very pleasant with highs of about 80 northeast near Mt. Vernon to 85 southwest near Kennett. Tonight will be clear and cool, with lows of about 52 to 60. Watch for patchy dense fog by Friday morning as winds go calm. Friday will again be sunny and pleasant, but slightly warmer with highs of about 83 to 87.

An upper ridge will re-establish itself over the middle of the country this weekend, resulting in a pretty quick warming trend and gradually rising humidity levels. Highs on Saturday will be about 85 to 90, and near 90 by Sunday afternoon. It looks like we’ll stay dry on Sunday, but look for at least a slight chance of thunderstorms to return by early next week…especially Tuesday and Wednesday as dew points will be back to near 70.

