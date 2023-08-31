Dog found chained to tree off interstate near Oak Ridge

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A dog was found chained to a tree off the interstate on Thursday, August 31 and deputies are trying to find its owner.

According to a Facebook post by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 11 a.m. about the dog after the reporting party saw it with no food, no water and no people around.

Deputies say they did not find a microchip on the dog. It was dropped off at Southeast Missouri Pets.

According to the animal shelter, the dog is friendly and doing well, but scared. They say they will hold him for five days and if the owner does not come forward, he will go up for adoption.

They said the dog is about a year old.

This dog was found chained to a tree off the interstate near Oak Ridge. It was taken to Southeast Missouri Pets. (Southeast Missouri Pets)

