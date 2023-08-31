Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Dog found chained to tree off interstate near Oak Ridge

Cape Girardeau County deputies say this dog was found chained to a tree off the interstate near...
Cape Girardeau County deputies say this dog was found chained to a tree off the interstate near Oak Ridge on Thursday morning, August 31.(Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A dog was found chained to a tree off the interstate on Thursday, August 31 and deputies are trying to find its owner.

According to a Facebook post by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 11 a.m. about the dog after the reporting party saw it with no food, no water and no people around.

Deputies say they did not find a microchip on the dog. It was dropped off at Southeast Missouri Pets.

According to the animal shelter, the dog is friendly and doing well, but scared. They say they will hold him for five days and if the owner does not come forward, he will go up for adoption.

They said the dog is about a year old.

This dog was found chained to a tree off the interstate near Oak Ridge. It was taken to...
This dog was found chained to a tree off the interstate near Oak Ridge. It was taken to Southeast Missouri Pets.(Southeast Missouri Pets)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
Joshua McKinney is a dispatcher with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department who is familiar with...
Cape Girardeau dispatcher shares safety tips after housing escaped alligator

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
According to organizers, the theme for this year’s festival is “A Breath of Fresh Air.”
28th annual Cache River Days scheduled for Sept. 7-10
Presentations and demonstrations will be hosted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
2nd annual Hemp, Hops & Shrooms event to take place in downtown Carbondale
The next “Journey to the Eclipse” talk is set for 3 p.m. on Friday, September 1.
SIU’s ‘Journey to the Eclipse’ talk on Friday on 2017 event