Cotton Ramble bicycle ride held a month early in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - While normally held in October, the Cotton Ramble bicycle ride has been moved to September to avoid some conflicting events.

Set for Saturday, September 9, riders will start at the historic Depot Museum in Historic Downtown Sikeston for a fun day of cycling along the area’s flat, safe roads.

Riders attending can choose a route length that suits them, with 14, 28 and 65 mile routes available.

Registration on the day of event begins at 8 a.m. with the ride starting at 9 a.m.

The cost is $30 on September 9, but riders can save 50% by registering online.

All proceeds from the event benefit the community assistance projects of the Lions Club of Sikeston.

