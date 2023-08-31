Heartland Votes
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - An inmate who has been on the lam for more than a year was finally captured states away.

Samuel Hartman escaped from East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County in August 2022, authorities say.

He was working a field maintenance crew assignment when he got out.

Hartman has been serving a life sentence for rape out of Franklin County since December 2013.

Arkansas State Police say a farmer reported two abandoned jet skis on a boat ramp at Mhoon Landing Park soon after the escape.

Police seized the jet skis and believe Hartman and another person used them to cross the Mississippi River.

US Marshals in Little Rock say Samuel, his wife Misty Hartman and mother Linda White were found in a hotel around 2:10 p.m. in Lewisburg, West Virginia.

All three will be extradited back to Arkansas and are facing multiple charges.

Another man, Rodney Trent, is believe to have aided his escape. He’s also been captured.

