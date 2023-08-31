Cape Girardeau police investigating reported robbery

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a reported robbery on Wednesday, August 30.

According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the 600 block of S. Ranney around 10 a.m. for a robbery.

The victim told them at about 9 a.m. an unidentified man approached him near Maple and Ranney and placed what he believed to be a gun against him and demanded his wallet.

Police say the victim told the man he didn’t have a wallet and gave the suspect his employee ID card and an inactive money card. The suspect then left the area.

The victim said he never saw a gun and was not able to give police a description of the suspect.

