Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Benton Neighbor Days kicks off Thurs.

Neighbor Days in Benton, Mo. will be held Thursday, August 31 through Saturday, September 2.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - For more than 50 years the Benton Neighbor Days celebration has provided families with fun through the Labor Day weekend.

The festivities begin on Thursday, August 31 and go through Saturday, September 2.

What to expect at Neighbor Days in Benton, Missouri.

Some events for the weekend include:

Thursday

  • Midway opens for rides from “PBJ Happee Day Shows”
  • Live entertainment by “Kings Garden”

Friday

  • Midway opens for rides
  • Tiny Mr. and Miss Neighbor Day Pageant, Junior Miss Neighbor Day Pageant and Miss Neighbor Day Pageant
  • Greased pole climb
  • Live entertainment by “Kaos”

Saturday

  • 5K and Kid’s Color Run
  • Midway opens with rides
  • Mud races
  • Kiddie Tractor Pull
  • Cornhole Tournament
  • Heartland Idol
  • Greased pole climb
  • Live entertainment

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
Joshua McKinney is a dispatcher with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department who is familiar with...
Cape Girardeau dispatcher shares safety tips after housing escaped alligator

Latest News

Neighbor Days in Benton, Mo. will be held Thursday, August 31 through Saturday, September 2.
Benton Neighbor Days preview
What to expect at Neighbor Days in Benton, Missouri.
What to expect at Neighbor Days in Benton, Mo.
The super blue moon through a telescope from Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday night, Aug. 30.
PHOTOS: Blue supermoon in the Heartland
The Fredericktown Police Department reports a teenage girl who was missing for over two weeks...
Missing teen found safe after two-week search