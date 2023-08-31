Benton Neighbor Days kicks off Thurs.
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - For more than 50 years the Benton Neighbor Days celebration has provided families with fun through the Labor Day weekend.
The festivities begin on Thursday, August 31 and go through Saturday, September 2.
Some events for the weekend include:
Thursday
- Midway opens for rides from “PBJ Happee Day Shows”
- Live entertainment by “Kings Garden”
Friday
- Midway opens for rides
- Tiny Mr. and Miss Neighbor Day Pageant, Junior Miss Neighbor Day Pageant and Miss Neighbor Day Pageant
- Greased pole climb
- Live entertainment by “Kaos”
Saturday
- 5K and Kid’s Color Run
- Midway opens with rides
- Mud races
- Kiddie Tractor Pull
- Cornhole Tournament
- Heartland Idol
- Greased pole climb
- Live entertainment
