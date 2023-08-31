Benton Neighbor Days kicks off Thurs.

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - For more than 50 years the Benton Neighbor Days celebration has provided families with fun through the Labor Day weekend.

The festivities begin on Thursday, August 31 and go through Saturday, September 2.

What to expect at Neighbor Days in Benton, Missouri.

Some events for the weekend include:

Thursday

Midway opens for rides from “PBJ Happee Day Shows”

Live entertainment by “Kings Garden”

Friday

Midway opens for rides

Tiny Mr. and Miss Neighbor Day Pageant, Junior Miss Neighbor Day Pageant and Miss Neighbor Day Pageant

Greased pole climb

Live entertainment by “Kaos”

Saturday

5K and Kid’s Color Run

Midway opens with rides

Mud races

Kiddie Tractor Pull

Cornhole Tournament

Heartland Idol

Greased pole climb

Live entertainment

