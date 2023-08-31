Another cool night. Warmer tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw another fantastic afternoon across the Heartland and this evening the great weather will continue. With light winds and clear skies, temperatures will fall into the 60s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will fall into the lower to middle 50s. Friday will start off with a little patchy fog in a few areas otherwise we will see mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer with most areas reaching the middle 80s. For Heartland Football Friday we will see a few clouds from time to time and comfortable temperatures, much better than what we saw last week.

