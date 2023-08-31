Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Another cool night. Warmer tomorrow.

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 8/31/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw another fantastic afternoon across the Heartland and this evening the great weather will continue. With light winds and clear skies, temperatures will fall into the 60s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will fall into the lower to middle 50s. Friday will start off with a little patchy fog in a few areas otherwise we will see mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer with most areas reaching the middle 80s. For Heartland Football Friday we will see a few clouds from time to time and comfortable temperatures, much better than what we saw last week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
The Fredericktown Police Department reports a teenage girl who was missing for over two weeks...
Missing teen found safe after two-week search

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Quiet and cooler today, heat returns this weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cool weather to end the work week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Breezy and mild today