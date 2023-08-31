Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

2nd annual Hemp, Hops & Shrooms event to take place in downtown Carbondale

Presentations and demonstrations will be hosted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Presentations and demonstrations will be hosted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.(Gray)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2nd annual Hemp, Hops & Shrooms event is scheduled for Saturday, September 23 in downtown Carbondale.

According to a release from the city, it will take place at the outdoor Washington Street Concert Venue.

The event features SIUC Cannabis Science Center, Fermentation Science Institute, Carbondale Main Street and the city.

Presentations and demonstrations will be hosted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A live concert series will follow from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
Joshua McKinney is a dispatcher with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department who is familiar with...
Cape Girardeau dispatcher shares safety tips after housing escaped alligator

Latest News

The next “Journey to the Eclipse” talk is set for 3 p.m. on Friday, September 1.
SIU’s ‘Journey to the Eclipse’ talk on Friday on 2017 event
More than $1.3 million in state funding was approved by the Kentucky Economic Development...
Gov. Beshear: More than $1.3M awarded for development in Graves, Harrison Counties
The 9/11 Saluki Stair Climb Tribute involves a simulated 110-floor stair climb, representing...
SIU Air Force to commemorate 9/11 with stair climb
Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Thursday, August 31, saying HVAC Distributing...
Heating, air conditioning equipment distributor to expand in Graves Co. with $5.35M investment