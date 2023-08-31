2nd annual Hemp, Hops & Shrooms event to take place in downtown Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2nd annual Hemp, Hops & Shrooms event is scheduled for Saturday, September 23 in downtown Carbondale.

According to a release from the city, it will take place at the outdoor Washington Street Concert Venue.

The event features SIUC Cannabis Science Center, Fermentation Science Institute, Carbondale Main Street and the city.

Presentations and demonstrations will be hosted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A live concert series will follow from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

