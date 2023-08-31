Heartland Votes
28th annual Cache River Days scheduled for Sept. 7-10

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The 28th Annual Cache River Days will be held September 7-10 at the ballpark.

According to organizers, the theme for this year’s festival is “A Breath of Fresh Air.”

New events include free guided canoe trips with Mark Denzer of Cache Bayou Outfitters and hiking with Shawn at the Limekiln Springs Trail.

The event will also include a pageant, baby photo contest, 5K and more.

A parade is planned for Saturday morning, September 2. It will start at 11 a.m. on Kentucky Street, follow Foster Street, cross over to Ullin Avenue and end at the Leona Brust Civic Center.

For more information you can visit Cache Bayout Outfitters online.

