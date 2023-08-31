Heartland Votes
13th Annual Wine Festival in Sikeston

All patrons will receive a complimentary wine glass courtesy of Carson’s by Chef Adam Glenn.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Sikeston will be filled with people on September 9 for the 13th Annual Wine Festival.

Hosted by Historic Downtown Sikeston, this year’s event will have a very similar set up to previous years, according to Executive Director Jason Davis.

“We will be having hors d’oeuvres from Susie’s, live music from The Fault Line Band, food trucks, and of course a great selection of wines from 5 different wineries,” said Davis. “We also have CYM Sweets, a new downtown merchant, who is planning to have a booth set up with some great treats that pair well with wine.”

There are five wineries planned to take part in the event. This includes Hemman Winery, The Boathouse, PrimoVino, Apple Creek and RiverRidge.

The even will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.. Davis said it serves as a fundraiser for Historic Downtown Sikeston.

“The funds raised from this event go to our operating budget for the next year and to help fund future projects,” said Davis.

Tickets are $25 pre-sale and can be purchased at the Historic Downtown Office or at First State Community Bank. All patrons will receive a complimentary wine glass courtesy of Carson’s by Chef Adam Glenn.

Those attending the event must be over 21. For more information, you can contact Jason Davis at 573-258-8980.

